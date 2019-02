Photographer Matt Mathai was in San Jose for the USMNT’s 2-0 win over Costa Rica

Camp Cupcake 2019 is in the books. The first USMNT training camp and international friendlies under Gregg Berhalter wrapped up this weekend in San Jose. The Americans secured a 2-0 win over Costa Rica, with goals from Sebastian Lletget and Paul Arriola.

Photographer and Howler contributor Matt Mathai was in San Jose to take in the proceedings.